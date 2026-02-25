TER Rides on Strong AI Infrastructure Demand: A Sign for More Upside?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from the surging demand for AI infrastructure, which has become a major growth driver for the company. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company highlighted that AI-driven applications accounted for more than 60% of its revenue, up from 40% to 50% in the third quarter of 2025. This trend is expected to continue, with AI applications projected to drive up to 70% of revenues in the first quarter of 2026. The company’s focus on AI is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In January 2026, Teradyne announced that it would form a majority-owned joint venture with MultiLane, called MultiLane Test Products, to accelerate development of high-speed test solutions for the growing AI data center market, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2026.



Teradyne’s acquisitions have played a crucial role in its success. The integration of Quantifi Photonics into its Product Test Group has expanded its capabilities in silicon photonics device testing, aligning with the growing demand for AI data center infrastructure.



Teradyne anticipates robust year-over-year growth in 2026 in the semiconductor test market, driven by AI compute and memory demand, as well as moderate recovery in auto/industrial applications. The robotics segment is also expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of physical AI and advanced robotics in e-commerce and logistics.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from the likes of Advantest Corporation ATEYY and KLA KLAC. Both Advantest and KLAC are expanding their footprints in the AI infrastructure space.



Advantest is expanding its footprint in the semiconductor test market by focusing on the growing demand for AI-related high-performance semiconductors, such as high-performance computing devices and high-performance DRAM for data centers.



KLA is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure through its leadership in process control and its ability to address growth markets in wafer fab equipment, including high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging. The company is expected to benefit from the expansion of the core wafer fab equipment market, which is forecasted to grow in the high single to low double digits in 2026. The advanced packaging market is also projected to grow at a similar rate, reaching approximately $12 billion. KLAC is also poised to capitalize on several industry trends, including the rising demand for AI infrastructure, the growth of advanced packaging, and the increasing semiconductor content across diverse end markets.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 177.4% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 8.8% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 33.5%.

TER Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 12.27X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 8.33X. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share, which has increased 16.11% the past 30 days. This suggests 49.24% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.