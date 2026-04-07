TER Rides on Accelerating Data Center Growth: A Sign for More Upside?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from the accelerating growth of data centers, driven by the increasing demand for AI-driven applications and high-performance computing. In the fourth quarter of 2025, AI-related applications contributed to more than 60% of its revenue, with expectations to drive up to 70% of revenues in the first quarter of 2026.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, Teradyne announced the launch of Omnyx, an advanced manufacturing test platform designed for printed circuit board assemblies and sub-assemblies in AI and data center applications. The platform integrates structural, parametric, high-speed interconnect and functional testing into a single system, enabling earlier detection of signal integrity and operational defects. It helps manufacturers improve yield, reduce defect escapes and ensure higher-quality final assemblies for next-generation data center infrastructure.



Teradyne’s joint venture with MultiLane to form MultiLane Test Products further underscores its commitment to serving the AI data center market. This partnership will enable Teradyne to expand its capabilities in high-speed I/O and data center interconnect test solutions, further solidifying its position in the market.



Teradyne anticipates robust growth in the automated test equipment total addressable market, which is expected to expand from $9 billion in 2025 to $12 billion to $14 billion in the mid-term. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing complexity of AI-driven applications, the transition to edge AI and the proliferation of AI data centers.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Cohu COHU and Vertiv VRT, which are also expanding their footprints in the AI and data center markets.



Cohu’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, Cohu announced a multi-unit Eclipse platform order from a leading U.S. semiconductor manufacturer, strengthening its position in AI datacenter testing solutions amid rising demand for high-performance, thermally advanced processor validation.



Vertiv’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. The global acceleration of AI adoption is driving significant demand for data center infrastructure. Vertiv is capitalizing on this trend, particularly in the Americas, which saw a 46% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 63% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 6.1% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 20.6%.

TER Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.51X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 10.43X. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 49.24% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.