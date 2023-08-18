TER Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.18, changing hands as low as $99.39 per share. Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TER's low point in its 52 week range is $67.81 per share, with $119.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.44. The TER DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

