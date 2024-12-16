TER Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.71, changing hands as high as $129.75 per share. Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TER's low point in its 52 week range is $92.2901 per share, with $163.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.53. The TER DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

