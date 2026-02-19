TER Benefits From Robust Semiconductor Test Segment: What's Ahead?

Teradyne TER is experiencing strong growth in its semiconductor test segment. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Semiconductor Test revenues were $883 million, accounting for approximately 81.5% of total sales. This reflects 45% year-over-year growth and a 46% sequential increase compared with the third quarter of 2025. This growth was fueled by increasing demand for AI-driven compute and memory applications, which have become a significant portion of Teradyne's business.



The semiconductor test segment, particularly the System-on-Chip (SoC) and memory test divisions, has shown impressive year-over-year growth. In 2025, SoC test revenue grew 23% year over year, driven by networking and VIP compute, while memory test revenue saw slight growth in a flat market, supported by share gains in high-bandwidth memory and DRAM final tests.



Compute has emerged as the largest component of Teradyne’s revenue, increasing 90% year over year in 2025, a shift from its previous reliance on mobile applications. This transition reflects the company's strategic pivot to capitalize on AI-driven demand in high-performance computing.



Teradyne expects robust growth in the semiconductor test market, particularly in the compute segment, which is projected to expand significantly due to the rapid build-out of AI data centers and growth of edge AI. The company anticipates that the compute segment will drive a substantial portion of its revenue in 2026, with AI applications accounting for up to 70% of its revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and Cohu are expanding their footprint in the semiconductor test market.



Advantest is expanding its footprint in the semiconductor test market by focusing on the growing demand for AI-related high-performance semiconductors, such as high-performance computing devices and high-performance DRAM for data centers.



Cohu’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In September 2025, Cohu announced that a major U.S. semiconductor manufacturer and foundry services company chose its Eclipse platform for production testing of next-generation processors.



The Eclipse systems feature Cohu’s T-Core Active Thermal Control, which offers precise thermal management up to 3kW dissipation with fast ramp rates. This improves yield and test repeatability. This scalable platform supports a variety of high-performance devices while lowering the total cost of ownership for IDMs, foundries and OSATs.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 184.6% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 9.7% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 34.4%.

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.77X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 8.33X. TER has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share, which has increased 16.11% the past 30 days. This suggests 49.24% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

