Teqnion Acquires UK-Based Birkett Bogmats

(RTTNews) - Teqnion AB (TEQ.ST), Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Birkett Bogmats Limited, a UK family-run company specializing in hardwood timber bog mats used for ground protection and temporary access in construction, civil engineering, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Based in Stratford-upon-Avon, Birkett has operated since 1974, earning a reputation for reliability, quality, and customer service.

The company sources FSC-certified timber to deliver durable mats and generates around 5.3 million euros in average annual revenue with strong margins.

The acquisition, which takes effect immediately, will not have a material impact on Teqnion's 2025 financials but strengthens its portfolio of entrepreneurial companies with sustainable, value-driven solutions.

TEQ.ST closed trading at 151.60 SEK up 4.60 SEK or 3.13 percent on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.