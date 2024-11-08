News & Insights

TEPCO’s 2024 Report Highlights Strategic Initiatives

November 08, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (JP:9501) has released an update.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has released its 2024 Integrated Report, which outlines the company’s strategies for enhancing corporate value through initiatives like promoting revitalization and decommissioning, advancing carbon neutrality, and strengthening its business foundation. The report aims to engage stakeholders with detailed ESG disclosures and a focus on long-term value creation.

