TEPCO’s 2024 Report Highlights Strategic Initiatives

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has released its 2024 Integrated Report, which outlines the company’s strategies for enhancing corporate value through initiatives like promoting revitalization and decommissioning, advancing carbon neutrality, and strengthening its business foundation. The report aims to engage stakeholders with detailed ESG disclosures and a focus on long-term value creation.

