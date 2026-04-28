Tennessee Valley Authority Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TVE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tennessee Valley Authority (Symbol: TVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.05, changing hands as low as $23.92 per share. Tennessee Valley Authority shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.86 per share, with $24.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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