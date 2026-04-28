Tennessee Valley Authority Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TVE

Looking at the chart above, TVE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.86 per share, with $24.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.97.
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Also see: Communications Services Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding MKGI
Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
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