Tenet Fintech Secures $865K in Private Placement

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising $865,000 by selling 8,650,000 units at $0.10 each. The funds will aid in the commercialization of their upcoming ie-Pulse product and other strategic purposes. This move marks part of a broader effort by Tenet to bolster its capital for future growth and partnerships.

