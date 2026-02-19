TenCore Partners Loads Up 2,000 MercadoLibre Shares

Key Points

TenCore Partners, LP increased its MercadoLibre position by 2,025 shares; estimated trade value was $4.25 million based on average prices from October to December 2025.

Quarter-end MercadoLibre stake rose in value by $2.80 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price changes through December 31, 2025.

Transaction size represented a 2.17% shift in 13F reportable AUM.

TenCore Partners, LP held 5,983 MercadoLibre shares worth $12.05 million at year-end.

The stake accounted for 6.16% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 10, 2026, TenCore Partners, LP disclosed a buy of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock, adding to its position in the Latin American e-commerce conglomerate.

What happened

According to a February 10, 2026 SEC filing, TenCore Partners, LP increased its holding in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,025 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $4.25 million, based on the average share price within the quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the position rose by $2.80 million, reflecting both the purchase and market price movements.

What else to know

This was a buy, lifting MercadoLibre to 6.16% of TenCore Partners, LP’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MSFT: $40.85 million (20.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: META: $29.10 million (14.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MNDY: $18.87 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $18.09 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE: CRM: $14.28 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of February 9, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,035.59, up almost 2.0% for the year and trailing the S&P 500 by 13.6 percentage points over the same period.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net income (TTM) $2.08 billion Price (as of market close February 9, 2026) $2,035.59 One-year price change 2.0%

Company/Etf snapshot

Operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago fintech platform, Mercado Fondo, Mercado Credito, Mercado Envios logistics, Mercado Libre Classifieds, Mercado Libre Ads, and Mercado Shops across Latin America.

Generates revenue through online marketplace transactions, financial technology services, logistics solutions, digital advertising, and value-added merchant services.

Serves consumers, merchants, and businesses seeking e-commerce, digital payments, lending, and logistics solutions in Latin America.

MercadoLibre is a leading technology company in Latin America, providing a comprehensive ecosystem of e-commerce and fintech solutions. It leverages its integrated platforms to drive growth in online retail, digital payments, and financial services across a large and expanding market. Its scale, diverse service offerings, and established brand position it as a key player in the region's digital economy.

What this transaction means for investors

In buying MercadoLibre stock, TenCore Partners may be taking a bit of a contrarian position in the top e-commerce company.

The Latin American conglomerate has a history of turning Latin America’s economic and political challenges into assets. It formed both its fintech arm Mercado Pago and the logistics business Mercado Envios to address some of the challenges that come with operating in its home region.

Unfortunately, the stock’s performance suffered over the last year as competition from competitors like Amazon, Sea Limited, and others weighed on its performance. The company has also experienced an alarming increase in non-performing loans.

Although revenue grew by 37% from year-ago levels in the first nine months of 2025, the rising expenses reduced its profit increase to just 13% for the same period. That likely explains the flat stock performance of the stock over the last year.

However, improving economic conditions in Argentina and Venezuela could turn into a lifeline for its e-commerce business. Also, Mercado Pago has instituted loan limits and AI-driven evaluation of borrowers to reduce bad loan expenses. Thus, as the company addresses these challenges, TenCore’s increased investment in MercadoLibre could pay off for the fund.

Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Monday.com, Salesforce, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

