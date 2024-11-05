Tenaris's Earnings Outlook

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tenaris to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

The market awaits Tenaris's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.38, leading to a 9.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tenaris's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.04 1 1.43 EPS Actual 0.59 1.27 1.92 1.16 Price Change % -10.0% -7.000000000000001% 8.0% 9.0%

Performance of Tenaris Shares

Shares of Tenaris were trading at $33.03 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tenaris

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tenaris.

Tenaris has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, the consensus suggests a potential 8.99% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TechnipFMC, NOV and Weatherford International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For TechnipFMC, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, indicating a potential 4.45% upside. For NOV, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $20.29, indicating a potential 38.57% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Weatherford International, with an average 1-year price target of $143.0, implying a potential 332.94% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for TechnipFMC, NOV and Weatherford International, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halliburton Buy 0.60% $1.12B 7.22% TechnipFMC Buy 14.17% $493.80M 8.81% NOV Buy 0.27% $469M 2.02% Weatherford International Buy 7.31% $492M 12.05%

Key Takeaway:

Tenaris ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a significant lead over its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Tenaris is positioned in the middle compared to others. For Return on Equity, Tenaris is also in the middle range.

Get to Know Tenaris Better

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. Its production facilities are located primarily in the U.S., Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tenaris

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tenaris's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tenaris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenaris's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenaris's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tenaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Tenaris visit their earnings calendar on our site.

