Tenaris S.A. Approves $1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program

Tenaris announces a $1.2 billion share buyback program to enhance shareholder value and reflects strong financial performance.

Tenaris S.A. announced a share buyback program approved by its Board of Directors, amounting to up to $1.2 billion, which could represent about 74 million shares, or 6.9% of its outstanding shares. This program, expected to launch in June 2025 and executed over the course of a year, is supported by the company's strong cash flow and solid balance sheet. The buyback will be conducted under authority granted at the May 6, 2025 annual shareholders' meeting and could be adjusted based on market conditions and regulatory compliance. Tenaris emphasized its commitment to transparency, stating that updates on the program will be shared through press releases and its corporate website. The release also contains forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks related to oil and gas market fluctuations.

Potential Positives

Tenaris announced a share buyback program of up to $1.2 billion, demonstrating strong financial health and confidence in its future performance.

The buyback program represents approximately 6.9% of Tenaris’s outstanding shares, which may enhance shareholder value and improve earnings per share.

The program's approval reflects the company's significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, indicating solid operational performance.

Updates on the buyback will keep investors informed, contributing to greater transparency and engagement with shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a share buyback program, while usually seen as positive, could imply that the company lacks clear investment opportunities for its cash, which could raise concerns among investors about future growth.

The buybacks are subject to market conditions, which introduces uncertainty and could lead to fluctuations in stock value, potentially impacting shareholder confidence.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks related to oil and gas prices suggests that the company's performance may be vulnerable to external market factors, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What is the amount approved for Tenaris’s share buyback program?

The Board of Directors approved a share buyback program of up to $1.2 billion.

When is Tenaris expected to launch its buyback program?

The share buyback program is expected to be launched in June 2025.

How many shares does the buyback program represent?

The buyback program represents approximately 74 million shares, or 6.9% of Tenaris's outstanding shares.

What will happen to the shares acquired through the buyback?

The ordinary shares acquired through the buyback program are intended to be canceled.

Where can updates on the buyback program be found?

Updates on the buyback program will be provided via press releases and on the Investors section of Tenaris's corporate website.

LUXEMBOURG, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today that Tenaris’s Board of Directors approved a share buyback program of up to $1.2 billion (which, at the closing price of May 27, 2025 on the Milan Stock Exchange would represent approximately 74 million shares, or 6.9% of Tenaris’s outstanding shares), to be executed within a year, with the intention to cancel the ordinary shares acquired through the program.





The decision and opportunity of initiating the buyback program is driven by the company’s significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet.





The buyback program will be carried out under the authority granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025, up to a maximum of 10% of the Company´s shares.





The buyback program is expected to be launched in June 2025 and share purchases will be executed through a primary financial institution.





The buybacks may be ceased, paused and continued at any time, subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.





Tenaris will provide updates on the buyback program via press releases and on the Investors section of its corporate website. The buybacks will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.







Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.









Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.







Giovanni Sardagna





Tenaris





1-888-300-5432





www.tenaris.com



