Tenaris To Commence $600 Mln First Tranche Of Its $1.2 Bln Buyback Program

June 06, 2025 — 10:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) announced that, as part of its previously disclosed Share Buyback Program initiated on May 27, 2025, with a total value of up to $1.2 billion, it has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a leading financial institution.

The first tranche of the Program, covering up to $600 million, excluding customary transaction fees, is set to commence on June 9, 2025, and will conclude no later than December 8, 2025. Ordinary shares acquired through this initiative will be cancelled in due course.

