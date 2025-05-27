Tenaris To Buy Back Up To $1.2 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program of up to $1.2 billion, representing approximately 74 million shares or 6.9% of Tenaris's outstanding shares based on the closing price on May 27, 2025, on the Milan Stock Exchange. The program will be executed within a year, with the intention to cancel the ordinary shares acquired.

The buyback program will be carried out under the authority granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025, up to a maximum of 10% of the company's shares.

The buyback program is expected to be launched in June 2025 and share purchases will be executed through a primary financial institution.

