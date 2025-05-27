Markets
TS

Tenaris To Buy Back Up To $1.2 Bln Of Shares

May 27, 2025 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program of up to $1.2 billion, representing approximately 74 million shares or 6.9% of Tenaris's outstanding shares based on the closing price on May 27, 2025, on the Milan Stock Exchange. The program will be executed within a year, with the intention to cancel the ordinary shares acquired.

The buyback program will be carried out under the authority granted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025, up to a maximum of 10% of the company's shares.

The buyback program is expected to be launched in June 2025 and share purchases will be executed through a primary financial institution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.