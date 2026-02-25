Tenaris (BIT:TEN) Price Target Increased by 14.33% to 21.80

The average one-year price target for Tenaris (BIT:TEN) has been revised to €21.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.33% from the prior estimate of €19.07 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €17.17 to a high of €26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.89% from the latest reported closing price of €22.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaris. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 29.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEN is 0.19%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.01% to 43,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,280K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 5.62% over the last quarter.

ACSTX - Invesco Comstock Fund holds 3,706K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,268K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 16.25% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 3,263K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 11.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,701K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.