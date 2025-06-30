Tenable® Recognized as Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform 2025 Vendor Assessment

Tenable named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for CNAPP, highlighting its effective cloud security solutions and risk management capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Tenable® has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) 2025 Vendor Assessment, which evaluates vendors based on their capabilities and strategies. This recognition highlights Tenable Cloud Security's effectiveness in providing critical visibility and actionable insights for securing cloud environments, including support for major cloud providers like AWS, GCP, Azure, and Oracle Cloud. The platform enhances organizations' ability to manage risks associated with their entire cloud stack while ensuring seamless integration with Tenable One. With automated workflows and rich context for risk analysis, Tenable facilitates collaboration between security and DevOps teams, ultimately helping to reduce overall exposure. Eric Doerr, chief product officer at Tenable, emphasized that this acknowledgment validates their commitment to reducing risk across both cloud environments and broader attack surfaces for their customers.

Potential Positives

Tenable has been recognized as a Major Player in the first-ever IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) 2025 Vendor Assessment, validating its capabilities and strategic approach in this market.

The assessment highlighted Tenable Cloud Security's ability to provide critical visibility and actionable insights, which help organizations effectively manage risk across their entire cloud stack.

Tenable Cloud Security's solution offers seamless integration with Tenable One, allowing organizations to secure infrastructure, workloads, identities, and data without the need for additional tools, thus enhancing operational efficiency.

The recognition emphasizes Tenable's commitment to innovation and helping customers prioritize and address vulnerabilities proactively, which strengthens its market position and customer trust.

Potential Negatives

While Tenable is recognized as a Major Player in the CNAPP market, the press release does not mention any specifics regarding competitor performance, which could imply a lack of detailed competitive differentiation.

The absence of quantitative metrics or data demonstrating Tenable's market share or growth may raise concerns about the company's overall standing in the rapidly evolving cloud security market.

The release focuses heavily on past achievements and recognition, which could be perceived as a lack of forward-looking statements or future strategies to address emerging threats in cybersecurity.

FAQ

What is the significance of Tenable being named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape?

Tenable's recognition as a Major Player validates its strategies and innovations in cloud-native application protection.

What capabilities does Tenable Cloud Security provide?

Tenable Cloud Security offers visibility, context-rich prioritization, identity-intelligent risk analysis, and automated remediation workflows for cloud protection.

How does Tenable Cloud Security enhance cloud security?

It delivers a comprehensive CNAPP solution that secures the entire cloud stack while providing actionable insights for risk management.

What criteria were used for the IDC MarketScape assessment?

The assessment includes structured discussions, interviews with market leaders, and evaluations of end-user experiences and strategies.

How can organizations benefit from Tenable Cloud Security?

Organizations can reduce risks, improve security collaboration, and prioritize vulnerabilities effectively with Tenable's cloud security solution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TENB Insider Trading Activity

$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,323 shares for an estimated $1,063,803 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,869 shares for an estimated $865,374 .

. LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500

BARRON ANSCHUTZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $61,069 .

. RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TENB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TENB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TENB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TENB forecast page.

$TENB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $47.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 03/18/2025

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable®





, the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the debut





IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) 2025 Vendor Assessment





(doc # US53549925, June 2025).





Tenable’s position as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape is based on a comprehensive evaluation of its capabilities and strategies. The assessment criteria include structured discussions, interviews with market leaders, and end-user experiences.





According to the IDC MarketScape, “Others described the critical visibility it provides in protecting sensitive data and how cloud workload protection delivered as a part of Tenable Cloud Security CNAPP provides its leaders with clear, actionable insights, reducing noise and focusing on critical vulnerabilities.”





With a focus on innovation and seamless integration with





Tenable One





, its flagship exposure management platform,





Tenable Cloud Security





delivers a complete, out-of-the-box CNAPP solution that empowers organizations to secure their entire cloud stack—across infrastructure, workloads, identities, data and AI—without the need for additional tools or modules. By reducing risk in the cloud with a CNAPP solution, organizations address one of the most critical pieces of their overall exposure profile.





The report goes on to say that, “Tenable Cloud Security provides visibility information tailored to specific cloud providers like AWS, GCP, Azure, and Oracle Cloud, eliminating the need for security personnel to translate findings. Each cloud risk finding is explained with its context, detailing the criticality level based on impact and likelihood of exploitation. Specific remediation guidance is provided.”





Tenable Cloud Security provides visibility, context-rich prioritization and identity-intelligent risk analysis to uncover toxic access combinations that others miss. With fast deployment, automated remediation workflows and unified risk insights spanning cloud and on-prem, Tenable enables security and DevOps teams to collaborate effectively, reduce tool sprawl and accelerate risk reduction.





“We believe being named a Major Player in the first-ever IDC MarketScape for CNAPP is a powerful validation of our strategy and our commitment to helping customers understand and reduce risk across not only their cloud environments, but their entire attack surface,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Reducing risk in the cloud goes a long way to managing exposure for the organization as a whole. It’s about providing the context and intelligence that enables organizations to prioritize what matters and proactively remediate flaws before they can be exploited. This recognition highlights the incredible progress and innovation we're delivering to our customers."





To read an excerpt from the IDC MarketScape report, visit:





https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/tenable-named-a-major-player-in-idc-marketscape-worldwide-cnapp-2025-vendor





.







About IDC MarketScape:







IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.







About Tenable







Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





.







Media Contact:







Tenable







tenablepr@tenable.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.