Tenable® Awarded 5-Star Recognition in CRN's 2025 Partner Program Guide

Tenable receives CRN's 5-Star Award for its strong partner program, enhancing support and resources for channel partnerships.

Quiver AI Summary

Tenable, the exposure management company, has been awarded the prestigious 5-Star Award by CRN in its 2025 Partner Program Guide, recognizing the company’s exceptional partner program aimed at fostering successful channel partnerships. The award evaluates vendors based on their program offerings, such as partner training, support, and marketing resources. Tenable’s Assure Partner Program provides comprehensive support to partners, including sales assistance, certification opportunities, and technical resources, reinforcing its commitment to collective success. Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, emphasized Tenable's focus on collaborating with partners to address security vulnerabilities effectively. This recognition highlights Tenable's dedication to enhancing cybersecurity while driving business growth for its partners.

FAQ

What recognition did Tenable receive in 2025?

Tenable was awarded the 5-Star Award by CRN in their 2025 Partner Program Guide.

What is the Tenable Assure Partner Program?

The program provides partners with sales, marketing assistance, training, certification, and technical support to enhance exposure management.

How does Tenable support its channel partners?

Tenable invests in partner training, pre- and post-sales support, and offers resources to ensure their success.

Who evaluated the partner programs for the CRN 5-Star Award?

The evaluation was conducted by the CRN research team based on specific program requirements and offerings.

How many customers does Tenable serve globally?

Tenable serves approximately 44,000 customers worldwide, helping them manage cybersecurity exposure.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable



, the exposure management company, today announced it has been recognized by





CRN





, a brand of





The Channel Company





, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in the





2025 Partner Program Guide





The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable and successful channel partnerships. For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support and communication.





As a partner-first company, Tenable is hyper-focused on investing in and supporting channel partners, promoting collective success. In addition to providing partners, distributors, resellers and systems integrators with





innovative exposure management





solutions, the





Tenable Assure Partner Program





arms partners with sales and marketing assistance, training and certification opportunities, services-delivery certification and technical support to grow their business and deliver exceptional exposure management and risk mitigation.





“Together with our partners, we’re laser-focused on closing priority exposures that put businesses at risk,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, Tenable. “We built the Tenable Assure Partner Program brick by brick to provide channel partners with both the advanced cybersecurity capabilities and top-notch resources that create strong exposure management programs and drive a profitable Tenable business for the partners. It’s an honor to be recognized for our world-class partner program.”





Watch the video for more information on the





Tenable Assure Partner Program





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpevKSM-OI4





About Tenable







Tenable



®



is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered





exposure management platform





radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





Media Contact:







Tenable









tenablepr@tenable.com







