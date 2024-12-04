Tenable releases Tenable Patch Management solution

Tenable (TENB) announced the release of Tenable Patch Management, an autonomous patch solution built to quickly and effectively close vulnerability exposures in a unified solution. A strategic partnership and integration with Adaptiva provides the foundation of the solution.

