Tenable Recognized as Leader in Forrester's Unified Vulnerability Management Wave, Q3 2025

Tenable recognized as a leader in Forrester's Q3 2025 Unified Vulnerability Management report, excelling in multiple evaluation criteria.

Tenable® has been recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025," achieving the highest ranking among evaluated vendors in the Strategy category and receiving top scores in seven key areas, including Vision and Roadmap. The Forrester report, which assessed 10 vendors based on 19 criteria, highlights Tenable's comprehensive approach to vulnerability and exposure management through its Tenable One platform. Key strengths noted include unmatched asset visibility, effective exposure assessment and prioritization, and standout reporting capabilities. Tenable's proactive strategy aims to help organizations manage evolving cyber threats more effectively by providing unified visibility and risk-based prioritization. The recognition underscores Tenable's commitment to transforming cybersecurity practices for its clients globally.

Potential Positives

Tenable has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025,” showcasing its strong position in the industry.

The company achieved the highest score in the Strategy category and received a perfect score (5.0) in seven critical criteria, indicating superior capabilities in its offerings.

The Forrester report highlights Tenable's focus on proactive security strategies and its strategic roadmap for future enhancements, which positions it well for long-term growth in the cybersecurity sector.

Tenable's Tenable One platform is recognized for its comprehensive visibility and risk-based prioritization, further establishing its relevance and effectiveness in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Tenable’s recent achievement in vulnerability management?

Tenable has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025.”

What criteria did Tenable score highest on in the Forrester report?

Tenable received the highest scores across seven criteria, including Vision, Strategy, and Reporting.

How does Tenable’s exposure management platform function?

The Tenable One platform serves as a primary record for vulnerabilities and enhances remediation workflows across diverse environments.

What unique feature does Tenable offer in visibility and support?

Tenable provides unmatched visibility across IT, cloud, OT, and identity sectors, utilizing both native discovery and third-party data ingestion.

How does Tenable contribute to risk management for organizations?

Tenable allows a risk-based prioritization strategy, enabling organizations to manage vulnerabilities effectively and reduce security risks faster.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable®





, the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a Leader in





“The Forrester Wave™: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025.”





Tenable ranked highest of any evaluated vendor in the Strategy category and received the highest possible scores (5.0) across seven different criteria, including Vision and Roadmap.





Forrester defines Unified Vulnerability Management as “a solution that serves as the primary book of record for all organizational vulnerabilities and improves and facilitates remediation workflows.”



1



The report evaluated 10 vendors’ unified vulnerability management capabilities based on 19 different criteria.





Tenable’s rank as a leader is based on Forrester’s analysis of its Strategy and Current Offering, the





Tenable One Exposure Management Platform





, which received the highest possible score in seven different criteria, including:









Vision:



Tenable credits its 5.0 score to its market momentum and sharp focus on changing the landscape for proactive security teams. The Forrester report notes, “Tenable continues to extend its established vulnerability management offerings into exposure management with its Tenable One platform.”



Tenable credits its 5.0 score to its market momentum and sharp focus on changing the landscape for proactive security teams. The Forrester report notes, “Tenable continues to extend its established vulnerability management offerings into exposure management with its Tenable One platform.”





Breadth of Assets Supported:



Tenable credits this score to its unmatched visibility across IT, cloud, OT, identity, and more—through both native discovery and seamless third-party data ingestion.



Tenable credits this score to its unmatched visibility across IT, cloud, OT, identity, and more—through both native discovery and seamless third-party data ingestion.





Exposure Assessment and Prioritization:



Tenable attributes this score to its holistic organizational and contextual perspective of risk based on threat impact and attack path modeling across multiple environment types.



Tenable attributes this score to its holistic organizational and contextual perspective of risk based on threat impact and attack path modeling across multiple environment types.





Reporting:



The report states, “[Tenable’s] reporting stands out with ready-for-presentation reports that include trending and benchmarks.”



The report states, “[Tenable’s] reporting stands out with ready-for-presentation reports that include trending and benchmarks.”





Benchmarking:



Tenable attributes its score to its customizable peer-to-peer analyses across industry, geography and more with relevant information to their organization.











According to Forrester’s report, “Tenable’s vision considers how proactive security teams will need new strategies to address attackers’ evolving techniques over the next three to five years. Its strategy is complemented by a strong roadmap that includes expanding remediation and response capabilities, with a significant focus on remediation orchestration. Tenable’s flexible asset-ratio-based pricing model allows customers to scale Tenable One to select different assets to be monitored.”





The Forrester report also acknowledged the company “continues to extend its established vulnerability assessment offerings into exposure management with its Tenable One platform.”





“As attackers grow more sophisticated, organizations need unified visibility and risk-based prioritization to stay ahead,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Unified vulnerability management is the essential first step toward effective exposure management. To us, this recognition affirms Tenable’s prowess in helping customers move from fragmented data to a cohesive, risk-based approach. With Tenable One, we’re giving them the clarity and confidence to reduce risk faster and more effectively.”





More information on Tenable One is available at:





https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-one









To read the full report, visit:





https://www.tenable.com/analyst-research/forrester-wave-unified-vulnerability-management-wave-q3-2025











1



The Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025, Forrester Research, Inc.







Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity













here







.







About Tenable







Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered





exposure management platform





radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





.







Media Contact:







Tenable









tenablepr@tenable.com







