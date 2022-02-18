Tenable Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TENB

In trading on Friday, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.90, changing hands as low as $45.64 per share. Tenable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TENB's low point in its 52 week range is $35.32 per share, with $56.9089 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.93.

