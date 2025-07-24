Tenable Enhances Vulnerability Priority Rating with AI-Powered Precision and Contextual Insights

Tenable enhances its Vulnerability Priority Rating with AI-driven insights for improved risk prioritization and faster remediation.

Tenable announced significant enhancements to its Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR), utilizing generative AI and enriched threat intelligence to focus on the most critical cybersecurity risks. This updated VPR system allows organizations to swiftly identify and prioritize vulnerabilities that actually pose business risks, narrowing down from a broad 60% flagged by the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) to just 1.6% that require urgent attention. Enhanced features include AI-powered insights that clarify the nature of vulnerabilities, their exploitation by attackers, and actionable remediation steps, along with contextual prioritization relevant to specific industries and regions. These improvements aim to reduce noise in vulnerability management, ultimately enabling quicker remediation and aligning security efforts with organizational priorities, as emphasized by customers like Verizon who have seen measurable benefits from using Tenable VPR. The company also invites interested parties to join an upcoming webinar to learn more about these advancements.

Potential Positives

Tenable's enhancement of its Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) with AI-driven capabilities significantly improves precision in identifying the most critical vulnerabilities, narrowing the focus from 60% to 1.6% of vulnerabilities deemed high risk.

The integration of real-time data and enriched threat intelligence allows organizations to optimize resources and align security efforts with business priorities, promoting more strategic cybersecurity management.

Testimonials from industry leaders, such as Verizon’s senior director of Readiness and Proactive Security, underscore the effectiveness of Tenable VPR in reducing noise and enabling quicker responses to genuine threats.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the improvements in vulnerability prioritization but does not address any specific criticisms or limitations of the previous version of Tenable VPR, which may indicate lingering issues that have not been fully resolved.



The announcement relies on buzzwords such as "AI-powered enhancements" and "context-aware scoring" without providing detailed technical specifics, which could lead to skepticism about the actual effectiveness of these features.



By focusing on the improvements, the release may inadvertently highlight the prior inadequacies of common systems like CVSS, potentially undermining confidence in existing cybersecurity frameworks that many organizations rely on.

FAQ

What is Tenable VPR?

Tenable VPR, or Vulnerability Priority Rating, is a tool that helps organizations prioritize cybersecurity vulnerabilities based on real threats.

How does Tenable VPR use AI?

Tenable VPR employs generative AI to enhance threat intelligence, scoring, and risk prioritization for better vulnerability management.

What are the benefits of using Tenable VPR?

Tenable VPR offers improved risk clarity, faster remediation times, and a strategic focus on significant vulnerabilities that affect business operations.

How does Tenable VPR differ from CVSS?

Unlike CVSS, which flags 60% of vulnerabilities as high, Tenable VPR identifies only the most relevant 1.6% that pose real risks.

Where can I learn more about Tenable's products?

You can visit Tenable's website at tenable.com for more information on their vulnerability management solutions and services.

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable



®







, the exposure management company, today announced the next evolution of its industry-leading





Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating





(VPR) to sharpen precision and focus on risks that pose the greatest threat. Powered by generative AI, enriched threat intelligence and context-aware scoring, Tenable VPR enables organizations to quickly understand vulnerability impact, weaponization and precise remediation actions.





While static Common Vulnerability Scoring System (





CVSS





) broadly flags 60% of vulnerabilities as high or critical, Tenable VPR narrowed this to a focused 3% at its launch in 2019. With these latest AI-driven enhancements, Tenable VPR delivers twice the clarity and precision by leveraging real-time data to pinpoint the critical 1.6% of vulnerabilities that represent actual business risk. These efficiency gains, combined with enhanced explainability and contextualization, translate to faster mean-time-to-remediation, optimized resources, and strategically aligned security efforts with organizational priorities.





“Our biggest problem was noise. We had thousands of vulnerabilities, and no clear way to know which ones posed a genuine threat,” said Jorge Orchilles, senior director, Readiness and Proactive Security, Verizon. “Tenable VPR changed that by showing us what attackers are actually exploiting right now. It lets us focus our resources on the handful of issues that truly matter, which has made a real, measurable difference in how quickly we can get critical patches out.”





“We’re taking our game-changing Tenable VPR to the next level with these AI-powered enhancements,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Tenable VPR brings an unmatched precision and depth of threat intelligence, context and explainability to cyber operations. With these critical insights at their fingertips, organizations can clearly visualize why an exposure matters, where they are vulnerable and how to close their priority risks.”





In addition to hyper-focused risk prioritization, key enhancements to Tenable VPR include:









AI-powered insights and explainability:



VPR insights provide instant clarity, helping users quickly grasp why an exposure matters, how it’s been weaponized by threat actors, and receive clear, actionable mitigation guidance. AI-generated threat summaries and remediation insights help users quickly understand real-world risks and next steps.



VPR insights provide instant clarity, helping users quickly grasp why an exposure matters, how it’s been weaponized by threat actors, and receive clear, actionable mitigation guidance. AI-generated threat summaries and remediation insights help users quickly understand real-world risks and next steps.





Prioritization with industry and regional context:



Enhanced filtering, querying and metadata help organizations understand and prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world threats to their specific industry and region, ensuring critical exposures relevant to the business are addressed first.







More information on Tenable Vulnerability Management is available at:





https://www.tenable.com/products/vulnerability-management









Join the upcoming Tenable webinar titled





“









Tenable Announces AI-Powered Breakthrough in Vulnerability Prioritization









”





on August 19, 2025 at 10 am BST and 11 am ET.







About Tenable







Tenable



®



is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered





exposure management platform





radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





.







Media Contact:







Tenable









tenablepr@tenable.com









A video accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3e789b1-a864-4bdb-a433-774d1a296ef4





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.