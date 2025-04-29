Tenable appoints Eric Doerr as Chief Product Officer to enhance cybersecurity product strategy and innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

Tenable, an exposure management company, announced the appointment of Eric Doerr as Chief Product Officer, bringing nearly 30 years of security product experience from companies like Microsoft and Google Cloud. Doerr will lead Tenable's global product strategy and execution, especially as the company prepares to launch an expanded version of its Tenable One platform, enhancing its cybersecurity offerings. His expertise in cloud security and product innovation is seen as crucial to advancing Tenable's vision in exposure management. Current CPO Shai Morag will assist during the transition, and Tenable expressed gratitude for his contributions to the company's growth.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Eric Doerr as Chief Product Officer, bringing nearly three decades of experience in building and scaling security products from companies like Microsoft and Google Cloud.

Doerr's leadership is expected to enhance Tenable's global product organization and accelerate the company's vision in exposure management, particularly in cloud security.

The upcoming launch of an expanded version of the Tenable One platform aims to provide comprehensive exposure management capabilities, reinforcing Tenable's position in the cybersecurity industry.

Potential Negatives

The transition of leadership from Shai Morag, the current CPO, during a critical period may cause instability or uncertainty within the product team.

The use of forward-looking statements emphasizes potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect future operations and results, raising concerns for stakeholders.

The acknowledgment of operating in a "very competitive and rapidly changing environment" suggests pressures that could impact Tenable's market position and performance.

FAQ

Who is Eric Doerr?

Eric Doerr is the newly appointed Chief Product Officer at Tenable, bringing extensive experience from Google Cloud and Microsoft.

What will Eric Doerr's role be at Tenable?

He will lead Tenable's global product organization, focusing on strategy, innovation, and execution in cybersecurity.

What recent developments is Tenable planning?

Tenable is set to launch a significantly expanded version of its Tenable One platform, enhancing exposure management capabilities.

Why is Eric Doerr a valuable addition to Tenable?

His expertise in cloud-native security and large-scale product innovation aligns with Tenable's vision for advanced exposure management.

What is Tenable's mission?

Tenable aims to close cybersecurity gaps to protect business value and reduce risk for approximately 44,000 customers globally.

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable®





, the exposure management company, today announced the appointment of Eric Doerr as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Doerr brings nearly three decades of experience building and scaling security products at some of the world’s most respected technology companies, including Microsoft and, most recently, Google Cloud.





At Tenable, Doerr will lead the company’s global product organization, overseeing strategy, innovation and execution across its growing cybersecurity portfolio. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as Tenable prepares to launch a significantly expanded version of its Tenable One platform—designed to deliver the most comprehensive exposure management capabilities in the industry. It also coincides with Tenable’s demonstrated momentum in cloud security.





“Tenable has a clear and compelling vision for the future of cybersecurity—one that unifies visibility, prioritization and remediation across the modern attack surface,” said Steve Vintz, co-CEO, Tenable. “Eric’s deep expertise in cloud-native security, threat intelligence, and large-scale product innovation makes him the ideal leader to advance our exposure management vision and accelerate our impact across the enterprise.”





Doerr most recently served as Vice President of Security Products at Google Cloud, where he led a broad portfolio including Google SecOps (formerly Chronicle) and Google Threat Intelligence, as well as the Mandiant integration. Prior to Google, he spent more than 20 years at Microsoft in senior leadership roles across the security and identity space, including General Manager of Microsoft Account and Corporate Vice President of Cloud Security and the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC).





“Tenable is transforming how organizations think about and reduce cyber risk,” said Doerr. “Its forward-thinking approach to exposure management and its rapid innovation in cloud security make this an incredibly exciting time to join. I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s building the future of cybersecurity.”





Shai Morag, Tenable’s current CPO, will remain at the company during the transition period. The company thanks Mr. Morag for his leadership and many contributions to Tenable’s product strategy and growth.







About Tenable







Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered





exposure management platform





radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





.







