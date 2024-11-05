Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after reporting slightly above average demand for this month's three-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.347 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

The Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.066 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

On Wednesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions by revealing the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.