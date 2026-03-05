TEM's Diagnostics Arm Expanding Rapidly: What's Driving the Growth?

The Diagnostics segment of Tempus AI TEM experienced strong growth in 2025, driven primarily by increasing adoption of precision oncology testing and its integration of artificial intelligence with genomic diagnostics. One of the fastest-growing areas within Diagnostics was Minimal Residual Disease (“MRD”) testing, demonstrating the rapid adoption of advanced monitoring technologies in cancer care. The strong performance of the diagnostics segment is also supported by Tempus’ extensive clinical network, which includes connections with more than 5,500 hospitals and over 8,500 regularly ordering oncologists.

Tempus’ multi-assay genomic testing platform has also contributed to the growth, which includes several advanced oncology tests such as xT, xR, xF, xH and xE. Another major factor contributing to the advancement of the diagnostics segment is Tempus’ focus on integrating artificial intelligence and multimodal data analysis into its diagnostic platform.

The company has developed innovative tools such as Paige Predict, an AI-driven technology that analyzes digitized pathology slides to predict genetic mutations even when sequencing results cannot be returned due to technical limitations. Tempus has also developed the Immune Profile Score, an analytical framework that integrates DNA sequencing, RNA sequencing and digital pathology data to refine traditional biomarkers such as tumor mutational burden.

The acquisition of Ambry Genetics also played an important role in strengthening the diagnostics segment. Ambry expanded Tempus’ capabilities in hereditary cancer testing and allowed it to broaden the overall sequencing portfolio.

Peer Update

Illumina ILMN is currently focusing on its core strengths in genomics. The primary growth driver remains the clinical market, where adoption of sequencing is expanding rapidly around the world. In multiomics, Illumina is building a comprehensive set of integrated solutions that extend its sequencing ecosystem, combining internally developed capabilities with selective acquisitions. It launched Illumina Protein Prep - an assay introducing superior performance for NGS-based proteomics discovery at scale.

Illumina also launched BioInsight, a new business that brings together its software, informatics, AI, pharma data partnerships, and large national genomics initiatives teams to cater to the industry demand for large, comprehensive data solutions. Its first data product, Billion Cell Atlas, drew strong interest from biopharma partners, with initial collaborations announced with AstraZeneca, Merck and Eli Lilly.

In 2025, Guardant Health GH made several important advancements in its diagnostics business, particularly in precision oncology, liquid biopsy testing and early cancer detection technologies. The company continued expanding adoption of its flagship Guardant360 liquid biopsy test, which analyzes circulating tumor DNA from a simple blood sample to identify cancer mutations and guide targeted treatment decisions.

Another major advancement in GH’s diagnostics portfolio in 2025 was the expansion of its MRD testing platform, Guardant Reveal, which is designed to detect small traces of cancer remaining after treatment and identify early signs of recurrence. Guardant Health also continued advancing its multi-cancer early detection strategy in 2025 through the development and commercialization efforts surrounding Shield, a blood-based screening test designed to detect colorectal cancer in average-risk individuals.

TEM’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have lost 3.4% compared with the industry’s 28.2% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 19.3% in the same time frame.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 5.54X compared with the industry average of 5.47X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus' loss per share estimate for 2026 has increased from 21 cents to 37 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.