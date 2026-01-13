TEM's Collab for Oncology Patient Population Is Gaining Attention

Tempus AI TEM recently started working with leading academic medical centers to broaden access to advanced genomic testing and data-driven cancer care. In line with this, Tempus and NYU Langone Health have formed a multi-year partnership to improve cancer care using advanced genetic testing and data analysis. The collaboration is aimed at improving genetic diagnostics, helping doctors make better treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new tests and data-driven tools.

Beyond its role in next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing, the partnership expands Tempus’ involvement to test validation, biomarker discovery, disease modeling, real-world data analysis, and AI-driven prediction tools. This will support the routine use of ongoing molecular profiling at the Perlmutter Cancer Center, allowing doctors to better understand each patient’s cancer, tailor targeted treatments and track how tumors respond to therapy or develop resistance.

In addition, Northwestern Medicine and Tempus are also collaborating to make genomic testing available to more cancer patients at Northwestern Medicine. The collaboration is aimed at providing nearly all cancer patients, including those diagnosed at an early stage, access to genetic testing.

This testing will help doctors better understand each patient’s cancer and choose more personalized and effective treatments. Tempus will support Northwestern Medicine by providing a wide range of genomic tests, including tissue testing, DNA and RNA profiling, liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease (MRD) testing.

Peer Update

An expanding NGS oncology portfolio is helping Illumina ILMN drive the revolution in cancer genomics. In 2025, Illumina introduced TSO 500 v2, the next-generation version that offers built-in HRD biomarker detection and lower tissue sample input. In addition, Illumina is partnering with several global pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics (CDx) enabled on the TSO Comprehensive genomic profiling test, focusing on KRAS alterations, which are known to cause uncontrolled cell growth, leading to cancer.

Myriad Genetics MYGN has identified several opportunities to grow its Oncology business, including expanding the diagnostic offerings, adding indications and genes to existing oncology tests, reducing friction for providers with automated ordering and reporting and investing in clinical evidence generation. This year, MYGN plans to introduce Precise Liquid, a liquid biopsy therapy selection test that can serve as a first-line offering or as a reflex test if the solid tumor is insufficient. Myriad Genetics is also developing Precise MRD, a monitoring test based on whole-genome sequencing, to deeply interrogate tumors, detect cancer recurrence earlier and help guide treatment decisions.

TEM’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have rallied 114.3% compared with the industry’s 4.3% growth. The S&P 500 composite has improved 22% in the same time frame.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 7.84X compared with the industry average of 5.77X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has narrowed 1 cent to 64 cents.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

