Tempus AI's Key 2025 Milestones Continue to Gain Industry Attention

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM has achieved several significant milestones over the past year. The company recorded Total Contract Value (“TCV”) of more than $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. It signed data agreements with more than 70 customers across large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Eli Lilly, among many more. Tempus also entered into agreements with biotechnology companies, such as Incyte and Whitehawk Therapeutics. This momentum reflects the growing adoption of the company’s unique multimodal dataset to support drug discovery and development efforts.

Financially, for the first time, Tempus reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. This represented a year-over-year improvement of $23.3 million.

In May, Tempus announced participation in nearly 1,500 research projects over the past decade. Leveraging the company’s AI-powered platform, it offers comprehensive suites of solutions supporting both clinical and therapeutic research. Notable contributions include enabling approximately 1,000 biopharma-led research projects and nearly 500 provider-led initiatives through its diagnostic portfolio, de-identified multimodal datasets and biological modeling capabilities. Tempus’ diagnostic assays have generated clinically relevant insights across more than 200 projects, while its biological modeling laboratory has supported approximately 65 research initiatives.

Peer Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS achieved several notable milestones as it continued to scale its global digital health platform. The company began serving customers in Canada and subsequently strengthened its presence in the market through the acquisition of Livewell, a trusted Canadian digital health platform focused on weight loss.

HIMS also entered into an agreement to acquire ZAVA, a leading digital health platform in Europe. This strategic expansion will extend the company’s footprint in the United Kingdom and mark its official entry into Germany, France and Ireland, with additional international markets expected to follow. Reflecting the strength of this momentum, Hims & Hers reported a record 111% year-over-year increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2025.

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL reached key milestones as it advanced innovation across medication management and healthcare automation. The company launched Omnicell Titan XT, a transformational, enterprise version of automated dispensing systems (ADS). Titan XT plans to deliver an enhanced and more efficient medication management experience to support a growing health system.

In addition, Omnicell opened its Innovation Lab in Austin, TX, focused on solving challenges across the medication and supply use process. Through this lab, Omnicell eliminates time-intensive manual tasks and empowers pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals to concentrate on higher-value activities that directly enhance patient care.

TEM Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have rallied 39.8% against the industry’s 7.8% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 17.2% in the same time frame.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 7.93X compared with the industry average of 5.77X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

