Tempus AI (TEM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.03, changing hands as low as $66.66 per share. Tempus AI Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.36 per share, with $104.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.36.

