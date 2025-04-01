Tempus AI Surges 43% YTD: Is it the Right Time to Invest in the Stock?

The healthcare technology space is gaining enormous investors' attention these days, thanks to the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) in this niche. Companies like Tempus AI TEM are leading the charge by leveraging AI for precision medicine. The stock’s 42.9% surge year to date strongly underscores a broader market shift—highlighting the increasing belief that AI-driven healthcare is gaining strength as a high-value investment opportunity.

Year to date, the stock has outperformed the 6.6% growth of the Medical Info Systems industry and the Medical sector’s 3.1% increase. In the meantime, the benchmark S&P 500 has declined 5.3%. The company has also outperformed other players in the health infotech field like iRhythm Technologies IRTC and SOPHiA GENETICS SOPH, which have improved 16.1% and 8.1%, respectively, during the same period.

YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s climb has been largely fueled by its latest move to acquire Deep 6 AI, a leading AI company specializing in clinical trial matching. With this, Tempus can accelerate drug development timelines and attract more pharmaceutical and biotech partnerships.

At the same time, Tempus AI’s outperformance against iRhythm and SOPHiA GENETICS suggests a strong market appetite for AI-powered healthcare innovations.

However, is this momentum sustainable over the longer term? And does Tempus AI’s rise indicate a broader acceleration in healthcare AI adoption? Let's delve deeper.

Strategic Acquisition Holds Significant Long-Term Potential

Tempus AI’s acquisition of Deep 6 AI enhances its clinical trial matching capabilities, accelerating patient recruitment and drug development. Deep 6’s advanced algorithms complement Tempus AI’s existing platform, strengthening its foothold in AI-driven healthcare.

The February 2025 acquisition of Ambry Genetics further expanded its genomics capabilities with a West Coast lab and enhanced inherited risk testing. Additionally, a five-year extension with Google ensures cost-efficient cloud infrastructure, which is vital for Tempus AI’s AI-powered solutions. These strategic moves position Tempus AI for long-term growth, potentially boosting TEM stock as AI-driven healthcare continues to gain traction.

Innovations Driving Growth

Tempus AI’s latest research, presented at the 2025 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Meeting, highlights AI’s transformative role in cardiovascular care. The company’s machine learning models predict left ventricular systolic dysfunction for early intervention, while EHR-integrated alerts identify patients at risk for sudden cardiac arrest. Additionally, echo-driven EHR alerts improve treatment access for racial minorities with valvular heart disease and natural language processing (NLP) technology, enhancing diagnostic accuracy in cardiac transthyretin amyloidosis. These advancements reinforce Tempus AI’s leadership in AI-driven precision medicine.

In January, the company launched olivia, an AI-enabled personal health concierge app. This is designed to address two core objectives: centralizing patients’ health data and making that data accessible and actionable through the use of AI. Patients can connect directly to more than 1,000 health systems through electronic health record integration by syncing data from health devices to track daily metrics or manually upload health records.

Among other major developments, Tempus AI launched the FDA-approved, NGS-based in vitro diagnostic device xT CDx in the same month. It is a 648-gene next-generation sequencing test for solid tumor profiling, which includes microsatellite instability status and companion diagnostic claims for colorectal cancer patients.

Both developments are consistent with the company’s efforts to improve patient outcomes.

CMS Reimbursement to Boost Adoption

In a recent breakthrough, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it would allow reimbursement for the assessment of cardiac dysfunction using the Tempus ECG-AF algorithm, which is one of just a few FDA-authorized medical technologies in the country to be impacted by the new CMS decision. This allows Tempus AI to more broadly support clinicians in identifying patients at increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter.

Is TEM Fairly Valued?

TEM stock is currently slightly overvalued compared to its industry, as shown in the chart below.

The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 6.32, a premium to the broader industry's average of 5.0X. The stock is also trading higher than other industry players like iRhythm (4.64X) and SOPHiA GENETICS (2.81X).

However, it is still below its one-year median of 8.68X, implying that it could still be a good opportunity to buy.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the company’s muted earnings per share (EPS) estimate revisions indicate that much of TEM’s recent success may already be priced in. Notably, EPS estimates have been southbound (from a loss of 49 cents per share to a loss of 58 cents per share) over the past 30 days for 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Look at a Few Hiccups

Rising Operating Expenses: Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 6.5% to $142.5 million in the last reported quarter. The increase in costs, particularly in salesforce expansion and R&D, suggests that the company is investing in future growth, but the immediate impact on profitability is causing concern.

Conservative EBITDA Outlook: The full-year adjusted EBITDA projection of $5 million was below the anticipated nearly $6 million, suggesting potential profitability challenges.

Final Take

With strategic alliances, key acquisitions and the recent CMS decision supporting reimbursement for its ECG-AF algorithm, Tempus AI is well-positioned to expand its presence in AI-driven healthcare diagnostics. While strong revenue generation signals a healthy expansion strategy, a conservative EBITDA outlook reflects the company’s rising operational costs and strong focus on long-term investments rather than short-term profitability.

Its expensive valuation is also limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s near-term gains. While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains, providing a better entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

