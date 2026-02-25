Tempus AI Sold Off After a Beat—But the Rebound Case Is Building

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) appears to be a smart buy for tech traders as it is a leading provider of AI-enabled services and infrastructure for healthcare, and its stock is set up to rebound robustly. Trading near 52-week lows in late February, the stock is more than 45% below the analysts' consensus, with tailwinds to drive it there.

Among them are outperformance, better-than-expected guidance, and internal metrics that point not only to improving client counts, but also to an enviable penetration rate.

The takeaway for investors is that this company is on the verge of inflecting to profitability, and it will happen before the year’s end, providing the much-needed catalyst to get this market back to record levels and potentially higher.

Tempus AI Delivers Beat-and-Raise Quarter: Shares Fell

Tempus AI had a robust quarter, with revenue growing at a hyper-83% pace. The top-line outpaced MarketBeat’s reported consensus by over 120 basis points, driven by a 121% gain in diagnostics, a 56% increase in MRD, and a 25% gain in Data & Applications. Much of the growth is driven by acquisitions; organically, it is closer to 33.5% but still strong. The remaining contract value remains strong at over $1.1 billion, and net retention exceeds 125%.

The margin news is just as healthy. The company’s losses narrowed, with gross profits up 94.7% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization turning positive on a year-over-year basis, showing a marked improvement from the prior quarter. The key detail is the adjusted earnings, which showed a loss of 4 cents but were 2000 basis points higher than consensus, supported by positive guidance.

Guidance provides two reasons for this market to advance. The first is that guidance is strong, expecting full-year 2026 revenue of $1.59 billion, 65 bps above the consensus; the second is that it is likely to be cautious. The likely outcome is that Tempus AI outperforms in the upcoming quarters, providing a catalyst for market sentiment.

Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook for Tempus AI

There was no robust response from the analysts, suggesting the news was as expected and providing no reason to alter their ratings. The two revisions tracked within the first 12 hours of the release are from BTIG and Morgan Stanley, which reaffirmed their Buy and Overweight ratings, highlighting the bullish bias in the data.

Eight of the 14 ratings tracked by MarketBeat are Buy or better, while consensus is a Moderate Buy. The price targets are also bullish. The bad news is that BTIG lowered its target; the offsetting factor is that the new $90 price point is above the consensus, and Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a higher level, suggesting a 75% upside is possible this year.

Institutional trends are also favorable. MarketBeat data reveals this group owns a small 25% stake in the stock and has been buying aggressively since the IPO. The Q1 2026 activity is a record, with the group netting more than half a billion in shares, approximately 5% of the market cap, and running a balance of more than $3 bought for each $1 sold. This is a solid support base and strong market tailwind unlikely to allow share prices to fall far. The critical support level is near $50 and could serve as a launch pad for higher prices if the market even retreats that deeply.

Tempus Hits Bottom in Early 2026 Despite Risks

Risks for Tempus AI investors are its debt and short interest. The debt levels are relatively high but not unmanageable, given the profitability inflection. Assuming the company performs as expected, the debt issue will fade, leaving only the short interest for investors to worry about. In this scenario, short converging is likely and, with a 12% short interest and an institutional tailwind, can drive this market to higher levels.

The technical action suggests this market is at or very near its bottom. The stochastic indicates an oversold market, while the MACD shows diminishing bearish momentum, setting it up for a bullish momentum swing. The question is how high the market may reach, and when the swing may begin, and that may not be until later in the year when a more potent catalyst emerges. Catalysts this year include expanding partnerships, a deepening client base, regulatory milestones, and AI-enabled product launches.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.