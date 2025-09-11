BioTech
TEM

Tempus AI Receives FDA Clearance For Updated Tempus Pixel

September 11, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its updated Tempus Pixel, an AI-powered cardiac imaging platform. This update allows the generation of T1 and T2 inline maps, further enhancing the device's capabilities for cardiac MR image analysis.

Chris Scotto DiVetta, Senior Vice President of AI Applications at Tempus, said: "With inline maps generated by Tempus Pixel, cardiologists and radiologists gain a comprehensive view of heart tissue, enabling deeper insights into cardiac health and helping them deliver more precise, personalized care to their patients."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.