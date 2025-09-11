Tempus AI Receives FDA Clearance For Updated Tempus Pixel

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its updated Tempus Pixel, an AI-powered cardiac imaging platform. This update allows the generation of T1 and T2 inline maps, further enhancing the device's capabilities for cardiac MR image analysis.

Chris Scotto DiVetta, Senior Vice President of AI Applications at Tempus, said: "With inline maps generated by Tempus Pixel, cardiologists and radiologists gain a comprehensive view of heart tissue, enabling deeper insights into cardiac health and helping them deliver more precise, personalized care to their patients."

