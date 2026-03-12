Tempus AI Expands Clinical Validation of AI-Powered Cancer Diagnostics

Tempus AI TEM continues to expand its leadership in precision medicine through a series of impactful research initiatives and clinical validations. Throughout 2025 and early 2026, the company reported several key studies highlighting the power of its AI-driven diagnostics to improve cancer treatment decisions.

In January 2026, TEM announced results from a new study demonstrating that its algorithmic test - Immune Profile Score (IPS) more accurately predicts outcomes for patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) than conventional biomarkers, including tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI) and PD-L1.

In September 2025, it announced the publication of a study in JCO Precision Oncology validating the clinical utility of the company’s PurIST algorithmic diagnostic. The study provides the largest real-world evidence to date demonstrating PurIST’s ability to guide first-line treatment decisions and improve outcomes for patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

In April 2025, Tempus announced publication of its study “Analytical Validation of NGS-based Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy Assay for Therapy” in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. Data from this study supports the utility of xF+ as a non-invasive technique to detect actionable variants, including resistance mutations, identify clinically relevant biomarkers and monitor disease progression.

In November 2025, Illumina ILMN announced results from a new study published in Nature, showing that whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can reveal much more about the genetic causes of common diseases than older genetic testing methods. The study found that rare variants identified through Illumina WGS with DRAGEN variant calling account for most of the missing heritability in complex human diseases and traits, including those linked to blood pressure and cholesterol.

In February 2025, Myriad Genetics MYGN presented new data at the 2026 ASCO-GU conference supporting its Precise MRDTM (Molecular Residual Disease) Test, Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test and MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Tests. These data highlight Myriad’s expanding role across the cancer care continuum, including ultra-sensitive molecular residual disease detection, prognostic stratification and inherited cancer risk assessment.

TEM Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Tempus’ shares have gained 15.8% against the industry’s 25.3% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 24.2% over the same period.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 5.67X compared with the industry median of 5.34X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has broadened to 56 cents from 42 cents.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

