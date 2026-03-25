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Tempus AI Enters Collaboration With Daiichi Sankyo

March 25, 2026 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI announced a strategic collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) for accelerating the clinical development and differentiation of an antibody drug conjugate program in oncology. Daiichi Sankyo will leverage Tempus' foundation models and AI expertise, including PRISM2, a multimodal foundation model that combines pathology images and clinical data to generate rich diagnostic and predictive insights. By combining clinical trial and preclinical research data from Daiichi Sankyo with Tempus' real-world data, the collaboration aims to unlock opportunities for biomarker discovery and patient stratification.

"Our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo signals a new chapter in how multimodal AI and real-world data can be applied to advance the development of ADCs," said Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Data and Apps at Tempus.

At close, Daiichi Sankyo shares were trading at 2,974 yen, down 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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