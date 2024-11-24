Temple & Webster Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (AU:TPW) has released an update.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced a daily update on their ongoing share buy-back program, with 19,792 securities repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market. Investors interested in the company’s stock should monitor these buy-back activities as they can impact share price and market dynamics.

