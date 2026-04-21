Temenos AG Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Temenos AG (TMNSF.PK) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $39.74 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $29.02 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $252.95 million from $232.19 million last year.

Temenos AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.74 Mln. vs. $29.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $252.95 Mln vs. $232.19 Mln last year.

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