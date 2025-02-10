Tembo and Asilia Africa Partner to Electrify Safari Operations with EUV25 EPower Conversion Kits

Tembo will supply electric vehicle kits to Asilia Africa, promoting sustainable tourism and reducing carbon emissions by 2025.

VivoPower's subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V., has finalized a supply agreement with Asilia Africa to provide electric utility vehicles, specifically the EUV25 EPower conversion kits, starting in February 2025. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainable tourism in East Africa by electrifying Asilia's fleet of Landcruisers, which will help reduce diesel consumption and carbon emissions, supporting both companies' environmental goals. Asilia, a certified B Corporation and a leader in eco-conscious safari operations, operates 16 camps in Kenya and Tanzania and employs around 1,000 people. The initiative is expected to not only lower the environmental impact of safari operations but also improve guest experiences by delivering quieter, fossil fuel-free transportation in ecologically sensitive regions.

Partnership with Asilia Africa positions Tembo and VivoPower as leaders in sustainable tourism, aligning with global ESG initiatives.

Deployment of the EUV25 EPower conversion kits is expected to significantly reduce diesel consumption and carbon emissions within the tourism sector.

Local assembly of the electric utility vehicles in Kenya supports economic development and job creation in the region.

Innovative ruggedized EV technology demonstrates that electric vehicles can perform effectively in challenging off-road environments.

Partnership relies on the successful delivery and performance of the EUV25 EPower conversion kits, introducing potential risks associated with product reliability and the challenges of operating in extreme conditions.

VivoPower's dependence on a single client, Asilia Africa, for a significant portion of its business could lead to vulnerabilities if the partnership does not meet mutual expectations or if Asilia's operations face challenges.

Forward-looking statements in the press release highlight various risks, uncertainties, and potential changes in circumstances that may significantly impact actual results, raising concerns regarding the company's future performance and reliability.

What is the purpose of the Tembo and Asilia partnership?

The partnership aims to promote sustainable tourism in Africa by electrifying Asilia's fleet of vehicles.

When will the electric vehicle conversion kits be delivered?

The first delivery of the EUV25 EPower conversion kits is scheduled for the end of February 2025.

How will the initiative impact diesel consumption?

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce Asilia's annual diesel consumption and carbon emissions.

What type of vehicles will Tembo provide?

Tembo will supply its ruggedized electric utility vehicles designed for off-road conditions, specifically tailored for Landcruisers.

How does this partnership align with ESG goals?

This partnership reinforces both companies' commitments to environmental stewardship and social responsibility as Certified B Corporations.

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), has entered into a definitive supply agreement with the pre-eminent safari operator and fellow Certified B Corporation, Asilia Africa (“Asilia”), to deploy Tembo’s ruggedized electric utility vehicles across Asilia’s safari operations in East Africa, marking a transformative step toward decarbonizing the tourism sector in Africa.





Under the first phase of the agreement, Tembo will supply its next generation EUV25 EPower conversion kits, with the first delivery scheduled from the end of February 2025. Assembly will be completed locally in Kenya.





Established in 2004, Asilia Africa has become a renowned leader in immersive safari experiences across East Africa. It is committed to delivering exceptional safaris while safeguarding the region’s ecosystems and wildlife. Asilia owns 16 bespoke camps and lodges across Kenya and Tanzania, employing nearly 1,000 people. It operates 165 Landcruisers as part of its vehicle fleet. Asilia is a member of the Nawiri Group, a B Corp Certified organization dedicated to sustainable, community-driven impact in East Africa.





The definitive supply agreement between VivoPower and Asilia underscores a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and innovation—core tenets of the B Corporation certification held by both companies.





The partnership aligns with VivoPower’s mission to deliver sustainable energy and transportation solutions that enhance operational resilience and cost savings while reducing carbon footprints. It also builds upon Asilia’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2025 while preserving the pristine ecosystems central to its business. Tembo’s purpose-built electric utility vehicles (EUVs) will replace diesel-powered fleets in Asilia’s remote safari camps, eliminating emissions, noise pollution, and operational reliance on fossil fuels in ecologically sensitive regions.







Matthew Nestor, VivoPower’s Global Head of Partnerships and Sales, said



: “We are delighted to have been selected by Asilia as their fleet electrification partner. This partnership exemplifies how aligned values drive meaningful progress in sustainability. Asilia’s leadership in eco-conscious tourism and Tembo’s ruggedized EV technology combined, can prove that electrification will be effective even in the most challenging environments—protecting wildlife, supporting local communities, and offering guests a cleaner, quieter safari experience.”







Gerard Beaton, Head of Operations, Asilia Africa, said:







“Asilia Africa is committed to pioneering sustainable tourism solutions that protect and preserve the incredible ecosystems we call home. We are very pleased to be partnering with a fellow B Corporation in VivoPower and Tembo as we accelerate our plans of reducing our environmental footprint while enhancing the safari experience for our guests. By integrating Tembo’s electric utility vehicles into our fleet, we can not only lower our carbon emissions but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of Africa’s wilderness. This collaboration reflects our dedication to responsible tourism, innovation, and community-driven impact, ensuring that future generations can continue to experience the magic of East Africa’s landscapes and wildlife.”







About EUV25 EPower conversion kit







The EUV25 EPower kit is the latest electric conversion kit for Landcruisers, specifically designed to accommodate rugged off-road terrain and conditions, as well as heavy payload. Tembo’s EUV25 builds on the legendary design of the Land Cruiser LC70, which has been an iconic and ubiquitous mode of transportation throughout Africa. Because of its rugged reliability and adaptability to challenging terrains, the LC70 has secured its place as the vehicle of choice traversing vast deserts, remote areas, and mountainous landscapes. Its durable design and ability to withstand extreme temperatures has made it indispensable for industries such as remote ecotourism, resources exploration, agriculture, and logistics.







About VivoPower







Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focussed on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.







About Asilia Africa







Founded in 2004 on a deep-rooted passion for conservation and community empowerment, Asilia Africa has been a leader in immersive safari experiences across East Africa for decades. True to its Swahili name—meaning “authentic” and “genuine”—Asilia is committed to delivering exceptional safaris while safeguarding the region’s ecosystems and wildlife.





Since its origins with Rekero Camp in 1986 and Oliver’s Camp in 1992, Asilia has grown into a premier safari operator with 16 bespoke camps and lodges across Kenya and Tanzania, employing nearly 1,000 people. The company harnesses the power of tourism to create lasting positive change, from responsibly sourcing energy and materials to supporting local communities and conservation initiatives.





Asilia is a proud member of the Nawiri Group, a B Corp Certified organization dedicated to sustainable, community-driven impact in East Africa. Through meaningful partnerships and a steadfast commitment to responsible travel, Asilia continues to inspire the next generation of adventurers and conservationists alike.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







Contact







Shareholder Enquiries







shareholders@vivopower.com





