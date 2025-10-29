TEM vs. EXAS: Which Genomics Player Offers Greater Upside?

Per multiple sources, the integration of genomics into cancer care has transformed treatment approaches, moving away from uniform therapies to precision medicine, where clinical decisions are tailored to each patient’s unique tumor genetics and molecular profile. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the genomics in cancer care market was $21.07 billion in 2024, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during 2025-2030. The surge can be attributed to sustained technology innovation and expanding clinical validation that make genomic testing central to precision oncology.

Two innovators, Tempus AI TEM and Exact Sciences EXAS, represent distinct but complementary approaches to this transformation. Tempus leverages artificial intelligence, multimodal data, and advanced sequencing to power real-time insights across oncology and other diseases, while Exact Sciences focuses on developing clinically validated genomic and molecular tests for early cancer detection, screening, and monitoring. Together, they exemplify the diverse strategies fueling the next generation of data-driven, personalized healthcare.

Meanwhile, the companies remain exposed to the recent changes in global trade policy and other macroeconomic factors, potentially increasing its costs and expenses and affecting profitability.

Year to date, shares of Tempus AI have surged 158.8% while those of Exact Sciences have gained 12.6%. The broader medical sector has risen 2.6% and the S&P 500 Index has increased 18.2% during the period.

The Case for Tempus AI

In the quarter ended June 2025, Tempus delivered $241.8 million in Genomics revenues, which increased nearly 115% year over year. The business benefited from 26% volume growth in oncology tests (legacy Tempus clinical testing). Additionally, hereditary testing contributed $97.3 million in Genomics revenues on 32% volume growth from the February acquisition of Ambry Genetics.

Tempus launched its new liquid biopsy assay, xM for Treatment Response Monitoring (“TRM”), in June. Designed for clinicians and biopharma researchers, the test tracks quantitative tumor fraction changes in patients receiving immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapies.

The company also plans to launch its first whole-genome sequencing (WGS) test, Xh, next year to help clinicians detect all clinically relevant variants, particularly in hematologic oncology. Additionally, Tempus is developing a companion diagnostic (CDx) with Verastem Oncology (VSTM), following confirmatory testing in VSTM’s Phase 2 RAMP-201 trial. These initiatives are expected to fuel further Genomics segment growth.

Other than Genomics business, sales in the Data and Services segment rose 35.7% year over year, led by a 40.7% increase in Insights, the company’s data licensing business. The business has scaled significantly, securing deals with companies like Novartis, Merck EMD, Takeda and United Therapeutics over the past year.

Several recent developments are setting the stage for continued momentum. A significant highlight is Tempus AI’s $200 million data and modeling license agreement with AstraZeneca and Pathos to build the world’s largest foundation model, bringing AZN’s total remaining contract value to more than $1 billion as of April 30.

The Case for Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences continues to strengthen its position in cancer diagnostics, driven by the expanding international adoption of its Oncotype DX. The company’s tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Oncodetect, gained validation in predicting recurrence in stage II–IV colorectal cancer, reinforcing its value in guiding treatment and surveillance decisions.

In addition, Exact Sciences recently launched Cologuard Plus, an enhanced version of its flagship colorectal cancer screening test. Cologuard Plus incorporates novel genetic biomarkers and is expected to reduce false-positive results by more than 40% compared to the original Cologuard test.

The company also introduced Cancerguard, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test now available as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in the United States. Cancerguard is the first commercially available MCED test that analyzes multiple biomarker classes to detect a wide range of cancers, including those that are often diagnosed only at advanced stages when treatment options are limited.

Beyond genomics, Exact Sciences’ Cologuard remains a cornerstone of its screening portfolio. This non-invasive, stool-based DNA (sDNA) test for colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions continues to see strong adoption among healthcare providers, health systems, and payers. Building on this success, Cologuard Plus quickly secured Medicare coverage, established pricing, and was included in quality measure guidelines. Reflecting its widespread use, Exact Sciences delivered its 20 millionth Cologuard result, doubling its total from 10 million just three years ago.

Valuation of TEM and EXAS

Tempus AI is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.52, above its median of 8.11 over the past year. Exact Sciences’ forward sales multiple is 3.46, above its one-year median of 3.05. However, TEM is trading at a premium to EXAS.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for TEM & EXAS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEM’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 81.21%. For 2025, the loss per share is projected to be 69 cents compared with a loss of $1.58 a year ago. The earnings estimates have remained stable over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS’ 2025 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 14.4%. For 2025, EPS is projected to be 38 cents compared to the prior-year loss per share of 23 cents. The earnings estimates have moved north 5.6% over the past 30 days.

TEM or EXAS: Which One to Pick?

Tempus’ strong momentum in genomic testing and data partnerships, combined with Exact Sciences’ advances in molecular diagnostics and multi-cancer detection, underscores their pivotal roles in shaping the genomics landscape. With expanding test portfolios and growing clinical adoption, both are well-positioned to drive the next wave of genomics-enabled healthcare innovation.

EXAS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is more attractively valued than TEM, which makes EXAS a more favorable option for investors. Also, analysts expect upbeat earnings growth for EXAS. However, in terms of stock performance, Tempus has the edge.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

