TEM Strengthens Radiology Portfolio With Pixel's FDA Clearance

Tempus AI TEM has developed and deployed a suite of advanced algorithms across radiology, helping physicians deliver more precise and personalized care. Its strategic acquisitions have further strengthened its footprint in these fields.

As per Market Research Future Analysis, the AI in Radiology Market is projected to grow to $15.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.56% from 2025 to 2035. Grabbing this opportunity, the company has built Tempus Pixel, an AI-powered cardiac imaging platform. Updated Tempus Pixel received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). This update allows the generation of T1 and T2 inline maps, further enhancing the device’s capabilities for cardiac MR image analysis.

Tempus Pixel provides advanced viewing and automated reporting of cardiac magnetic resonance (MR) images, improving efficiency and accuracy in flow visualization, functional analysis, and tissue characterization. It enhances medical imaging by rapidly analyzing scans, highlighting subtle abnormalities, and generating consistent, actionable insights. T1 and T2 maps provide precise numerical values to cardiac tissue characteristics, helping clinicians detect conditions such as fibrosis, inflammation, or edema, which may otherwise go undetected.

Additionally, as part of its strategic acquisitions, Tempus acquired Arterys in 2022, integrating its AI-powered tools for analyzing imaging data — ranging from lung CT scans and chest X-rays to cardiac MRIs — into Tempus’ platform.

Peer Updates

GE HealthCare GEHC recently launched its Voluson Performance series, the latest addition to its leading women’s health ultrasound portfolio. With smart AI and automation tools built into the system, the Voluson Performance series is designed to simplify measurements, anatomy identification, and reporting, helping save time and support clinicians in efficiently acquiring detailed, high-quality images.

The company also entered into an agreement to acquire icometrix, a company focused on providing AI-powered brain imaging analysis for neurological disorders. GE HealthCare expects to integrate the icometrix icobrain platform with its MRI systems for seamless workflow.

Earlier this year, NANO-X IMAGING LTD NNOX received CE mark certification to market the multi-source Nanox.ARC system, including the Nanox.CLOUD, its accompanying cloud-based infrastructure. Nanox.ARC is a stationary X-ray system, intended to generate tomographic images of human anatomy from a single tomographic sweep performed in recumbent positions of adult patients.

In 2024, the company’s deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox.AI, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for HealthCCSng V2.0. HealthCCSng V2.0 uses routine CT scans to automatically measure coronary artery calcium (CAC) — a key risk predictor of future cardiovascular events.

TEM Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

Year to date, Tempus AI shares have rallied 152.2%, outperforming the industry’s 28.5% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 12.8% improvement.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 10.02X compared with the industry average of 5.92X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has moved south 3 cents.

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

