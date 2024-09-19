TELUS Unveils New SmartEnergy Solution to Boost Sustainability

TELUS Corporation TU is set to launch SmartEnergy, a unique solution designed to help customers save on energy bills and minimize their environmental impact, all through an easy-to-use app that offers attractive incentives on smart devices. This service is now accessible to all Canadians outside Quebec for C$12 per month, and new subscribers can get a smart thermostat and two smart plugs for a one-time fee of C$25, saving over C$250.



The SmartHome+ app leverages AI and real-time insights to help users automate their daily routines, track energy consumption and control all connected devices — new and existing — from one convenient interface, added TELUS.



Using TELUS' SmartHome+ app, subscribers can connect compatible smart devices like thermostats and plugs to save up to 15% on energy bills through automated temperature adjustments, switching off unused devices and personalized routines. They can also monitor their energy consumption with insights over various periods, along with tips for maximizing savings. Additionally, subscribers can participate in energy-saving events that ease the load on the energy grid during peak times by automatically powering down devices or adjusting thermostat settings, all while earning TELUS Rewards for their contributions to sustainability.



TELUS plans to further expand the range of smart devices compatible with the SmartHome+ app to include EV chargers and home solar systems, enabling customers to access more savings while managing their home automation, security and Internet services easily. The company is also collaborating with Canadian utilities to support grid demand response programs, which are essential during extreme weather conditions that increase demand and may lead to shortages or outages.

TELUS Focused on Driving Sustainability

TELUS actively supports environmental sustainability and is planting four trees annually for each SmartEnergy subscriber. Over the last two decades, the company has planted a total of 12.7 million trees and has remained dedicated to restoring forests for the benefit of both present and future generations.



The company aims to source 100% of its electricity from renewable or low-emission sources by 2025 and enhance energy efficiency by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Its goal is to become a net carbon-neutral company by 2030 or sooner.



Earlier this month, the company joined forces with the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, Mila, to advance artificial intelligence (AI) technology for societal good. This partnership will allow both organizations to explore cutting-edge AI innovations and assess their potential effects on various industries, benefiting customers in Canada. TELUS also holds the Outstanding Organization prize from the Responsible AI Institute for its dedication to fostering trust and benefiting society.



Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS is one of the leading telecom carriers in Canada (the largest in western Canada), with more than C$20 billion in annual revenues and 19 million customer connections. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.

TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 7.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

