TELUS (TU) Teams Up With Taoglas to Boost Waste Management

TELUS Corporation TU collaborated with Taoglas Waste Technologies for improving waste management. Taoglas specializes in providing Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) software for smart waste management to enterprises and municipal bodies.



TELUS will combine its TELUS Smart City solution with the Taoglas Waste Insights software platform to enable cities across Canada to substantially improve their waste management system.



The combination of these solutions will help achieve greater efficiency and sustainability benefits by tracking and analyzing trash movement with sensors, and a variety of deep insights and analytics.

Taoglas cited in a World Bank Group report that more than two billion tons of municipal solid waste are created each year. Of this, nearly one-third of waste ends up being mismanaged through open dumping or burning. The company noted that solid waste generation over the next few years could witness a 70% increase. Due to this and inefficient waste management practices, the global waste management situation could worsen dramatically.



The partnership will help lower operational costs by reducing the number of vehicles, waste bins, and fuel and service costs. The environment will also benefit greatly from the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, overflowing bins, lowering of noise levels and fuel consumption.



TELUS is a fast-growing, global communications technology firm with nearly 17 million customers across wireless, broadband, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. The company's social mission is to use its world-class technology for social change.



TELUS recently reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results. It reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.30 (24 cents) in first-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.



Subscriber growth and double-digit revenue growth across the TELUS International, TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture segments boosted the company’s top-line performance. Quarterly total operating revenues increased 6.4% year over year to C$4,282 million ($3,381 million).

Key Picks

TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

