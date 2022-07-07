TELUS (TU) Sets Up New Headquarters in Downtown Calgary

TELUS TU and developer partners Westbank and Allied have inaugurated the company’s new headquarters in Downtown Calgary — TELUS Sky.

The 60-story structure adds 326 rental houses and 750,000 square feet of office and retail space to Calgary's downtown, resulting in a distinctive and exciting fusion of working and urban living.

TELUS Corporation Price and Consensus

TELUS Corporation price-consensus-chart | TELUS Corporation Quote

It will create more than 1000 jobs and provide housing to more than 1,600 local TELUS team members, per company reports.

TELUS plans to use 100% renewable energy by 2025 and currently has the largest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum footprint in North America. The building in Calgary is developed according to the LEED platinum standards.

Apart from this, it includes a stormwater management system which reduces the building’s municipal water demand by 70%. The thermal energy system is also designed to efficiently transport hot water, which results in a 30% reduction in heating energy demand.

The building features Northern Lights by the renowned author and artist ??? Douglas Coupland. It is the largest public art display integrated into the building’s exterior for locals and visitors to see.

Recently, TU invested C$430 million across Calgary. The company has committed to an overall investment of C$70 billion across Canada by 2026.

The current investment is part of the company’s C$17 billion investment in Alberta to boost PureFibre and the 5G network and create 8,500 new jobs.

TELUS is a leading telecom service provider based in Vancouver, Canada. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.

TELUS’s expansion of its high-speed PureFibre network will likely help the company to boost its subscriber base and top-line performance. It is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing penetration of smart devices, wireless data services and wireline fiber-optic networks.

The stock has gained 0.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 3.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Aspen Technology AZPN, Synopsys SNPS and Broadcom AVGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, increasing 1.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.4%.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.1%. Shares of AZPN have soared 29.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.47 per share, rising 7.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.6%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have jumped 10.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $37.03 per share, up 3.8% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have gained 2.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.