Telus (TU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Telus (TU) reported $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion, representing a surprise of -1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Additions - Mobile Phone : 12 thousand versus 14 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12 thousand versus 14 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile phone churn, per month : 1.4% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.4% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Additions - Internet : 21 thousand versus 19.3 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 21 thousand versus 19.3 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net Additions - Connected Device : 229 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 125.75 thousand.

: 229 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 125.75 thousand. Mobile phone gross additions : 428 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 345.2 thousand.

: 428 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 345.2 thousand. Total telecom subscriber connection net additions : 262 thousand compared to the 198.41 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 262 thousand compared to the 198.41 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Subscribers - Internet : 2.81 million versus 2.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.81 million versus 2.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Subscribers - Connected Device : 4.6 million compared to the 4.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.6 million compared to the 4.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Subscribers - Mobile Phone : 10.32 million compared to the 10.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.32 million compared to the 10.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total telecom subscriber connections: 17.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 21.36 million.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Telus here>>>

Shares of Telus have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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