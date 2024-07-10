TELUS (TU) & Magnite Tie-Up to Boost Streaming TV Landscape

TELUS Corporation TU recently joined forces with Magnite MGNI – a leading global sell-side advertising company. TELUS has adopted Magnite's SpringServe ad server and Magnite Streaming SSP as its preferred ad technology solutions in Canada, paving the path for a new era of digital advertising in the country's streaming TV business.



Based in CA, the United States, Magnite (formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc.) is a global provider of ad-tech solutions. The company's omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile.



The partnership is forged at a critical juncture when the television industry is undergoing rapid evolution, with consumers increasingly embracing the convenience and flexibility of ad-supported streaming. Magnite has highlighted in its research that 74% of Canadian audiences are currently watching streaming TV, in contrast to only 51% who are tuning into traditional paid TV.



TELUS has been at the forefront of this transformation by rolling out Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels to its TELUS TV+ customers at no additional cost. These FAST channels, which include popular offerings from TIME, Tastemade, The Washington Post and more, have created an innovative opportunity for advertisers and agencies to enhance their digital strategies and connect with TV audiences in more meaningful ways.



To boost the viewer experience and maximize the potential of FAST channels, TELUS is utilizing Magnite's cutting-edge ad technology solutions. Magnite's SpringServe ad-serving platform, engineered specifically for connected TV and video advertising, is likely to aid TELUS in gaining better insight, transparency and control, enabling the delivery of more optimal video ad experiences.



Furthermore, Magnite's Streaming SSP will empower TELUS to manage and monetize its CTV inventory with technologies that support exceptional, long-form video and high-quality viewing experiences.



Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS is a renowned brand in Canada’s telecommunications industry. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.



The company is continuously investing in innovative technologies and sustainable business practices to drive long-term growth and transformation. Recently, it announced an investment of C$6.6 million in the North Shore region of Quebec to upgrade and deploy TELUS' PureFibre and 5G networks in the territory.



These investments reflect TELUS' broader commitment to Canada, as it aims to invest C$73 billion across the country by 2028, including C$10 billion in the Quebec economy.



At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 119% compared with the industry’s growth of 103.6% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

