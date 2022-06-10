TELUS (TU) Invests C$14M to Boost PureFibre Network Expansion

TELUS Corporation TU is making a private investment of C$14 million to set up PureFibre Network in the Estrie region of Canada. The investment will be a combined Canadian and Quebec governments’ investment (more than C$5 million) as part of the Operation High-Speed program (Éclair I component).

The endeavor aims to close the digital gap by encouraging innovation in local businesses, promoting tourism, attracting young employees and speeding up the development of virtual health and education services. The network will be rolled out in Frontenac, Lac-Mégantic and Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton and some chosen households in the suburbs of Audet and Lac-Drolet communities, stated TELUS.

Also, the company is teaming up with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) to connect several rural communities directly to the PureFibre network. The company expects to connect more than 90% of homes and businesses to the network by the end of 2023. TELUS and the RMWB will invest C$21 million for this project, with the latter contributing C$13.2 million.

Earlier, TELUS announced investment of C$17.5 billion in British Columbia and C$11 billion in Quebec to boost network infrastructure, operations and spectrum and generate employment opportunities. The company has committed to an overall investment of C$70 billion across Canada by 2026.

Expanding its high-speed PureFibre network will likely help TELUS boost its subscriber base and top-line performance. TELUS Corporation is a leading Canadian telecom service provider based in Vancouver, Canada. The company has launched 5G networks in several places across Canada. It acquired a 100% stake in Mobile Klinik to grow its wireless business. It is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing penetration of smart devices, wireless data services and wireline fiber-optic networks.

TELUS recently reported strong first-quarter 2022 results driven by subscriber growth and double-digit revenue growth across the TELUS International, TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture segments. Quarterly total operating revenues increased 6.4% year over year to C$4,282 million ($3,381 million). It reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.30 (24 cents) in first-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.

TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TU have gained 7% against the industry’s gain of 1.1% in the past year.

