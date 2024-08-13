TELUS (TU) Continues PureFibre Expansion to Boost Connectivity

TELUS Corporation TU has unveiled a plan to make $19.2 million worth TELUS PureFibre services available in Doig River First Nation, located about 70 kilometers northeast of Fort St. John, as well as to hundreds of homes in 14 other communities. This significant step underscores TELUS' ongoing efforts to bring its PureFibre technology to numerous communities, residents and businesses.



The new fibre-optic network will support TELUS' wireless services, set the stage for future 5G technologies and provide Doig River First Nation residents with the resources needed to participate and gain from the digital economy.



In 2011, Doig River First Nation was among the first to receive broadband through the Pathways to Technology initiative. The Pathways project will fund the fibre upgrade, with TELUS being its longstanding partner.



TELUS PureFibre is a 100% fibre-to-the-home network as it uses cutting-edge fibre optics directly to homes and businesses, providing the fastest possible speeds. As Western Canada’s established fibre network, TELUS offers fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds with reliable and sustainable technology.



High-speed Internet is essential in today’s digital world, whether for accessing healthcare or growing a business. By 2027, Atlantic Canada's federal government, in partnership with TELUS, plans to bring high-speed Internet to every home in British Columbia.



Last month, TELUS unveiled its plan to make TELUS PureFibre services available in the Township of Langley, Kwantlen First Nation's McMillan Island 6 and Katzie First Nation's Katzie 2 communities.



TELUS is dedicated to working with indigenous, federal, provincial and local governments to expand access to their advanced technology. The company highlighted that this collaboration aims to ensure that everyone in Canada has the resources needed to reach their full potential and improve their social and economic outcomes.



TELUS is one of the leading communications technology firms, known for its expertise in developing, constructing and delivering advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence and content moderation.

