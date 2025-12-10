Markets

TELUS Partners With Qohash To Boost Data Protection In Fuel IX AI Platform

December 10, 2025 — 11:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU), Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Qohash, a software company, to embed enhanced data protection into the former's generative AI platform, Fuel iX, and enable users to leverage its AI capabilities with real-time visibility.

Under the partnership, Qohash's patented edge data security technology, Qostodian, will be integrated into Fuel iX and TELUS Digital's AI-powered customer service solutions .

The collaboration intends to help users harness the full power of AI innovation and the TELUS Sovereign AI Factory while protecting their sensitive data.

Currently, TELUS's stock is trading at $13.27, down 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

