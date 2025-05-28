TELUS Invests C$70B to Shape Canada's Digital Future: Stock to Gain?

TELUS Corporation TU recently announced a hefty C$70 billion investment over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Canada. Amid a challenging economic landscape and ongoing efforts to attract increased investment to drive growth, this commitment to Canada's future represents a strategic move toward fostering domestic innovation and advancing the economic well-being of both urban and rural communities.



With more than C$276 billion invested since 2000, the company has consistently driven national productivity and economic advancement.

TU’s Key Investment Strategies Through 2029

TELUS is expanding its PureFibre network across British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. This will boost local job creation, accelerate innovation and increase productivity in both urban and rural areas. Additionally, the company is upgrading its 5G and LTE networks at more than 500 sites to enhance wireless capacity and meet increasing demand.



In an innovative approach to sustainable development, TELUS is redeveloping central office buildings into affordable rental housing under its TELUS Living initiatives. Simultaneously, it continues to advance its copper retirement program, reclaiming more than 4,600 tons of copper and eliminating 9,300 tons of GHG emissions, equal to removing 2,000 cars from the road annually.



TELUS is launching two Sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) Factories in Kamloops, BC and Rimouski, QC. These secure facilities will provide Canadian researchers and businesses with state-of-the-art tools to innovate locally while keeping all data and computations within Canadian borders, ensuring AI development contributes to national sovereignty and data security.



The company is expanding its advanced broadband network to 20 new Indigenous lands and 53 rural communities by 2026. This builds on existing efforts that have already connected 637 Indigenous lands and 530 rural communities, bridging geographic and socio-economic gaps. Through initiatives like TELUS Internet for Good, Mobility for Good, Tech for Good and Health for Good, the company has already supported 1.4 million Canadians. These programs aim to improve digital literacy, healthcare access and online safety for vulnerable groups.

Moreover, the TELUS Wise program continues to educate Canadians of all ages on Internet safety, privacy and digital etiquette. Since 2005, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards have granted more than $138 million to youth-focused charities and local projects. These funds support health and education initiatives across Canada and globally. Further, TELUS’ global team, including retirees, has contributed $1.8 billion in financial and in-kind support, along with an incredible 2.4 million volunteer days, showcasing the organization’s deep-rooted commitment to society.



With TELUS Health, it is at the forefront of digital health transformation. Collaborations with organizations like McMillan LLP, Canadian Men's Health Foundation and Clinia are increasing access to physical and mental health solutions, providing care or support every 10 seconds globally. TU is also tackling inefficiencies in agriculture and consumer goods through TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. These digital tools and insights enhance supply chain traceability, sustainability and operational efficiency, positioning Canada as a leader in ethical and technologically advanced agriculture.



Through partnerships with major sports organizations, resorts and cultural institutions, TELUS fosters local engagement and youth development. Notably, the company has delivered free sports programs and scholarships to more than 14,000 youth, including those in 15 remote and Indigenous communities.



These investments align with TELUS' 2025 capital spending plans, as outlined in its fourth-quarter 2024 and first-quarter 2025 results released on Feb. 12 and May 9, 2025, respectively. From expanding high-speed Internet and transforming healthcare to deepening AI capabilities and enhancing environmental sustainability, TU’s long-term investments in Canada are likely to strengthen the company’s market proposition and drive share price performance.

TU’s Fiscal Responsibility & Tax Morality

TELUS supports tax morality as a way to invest in communities. Since 2000, TU has paid about $61 billion in taxes and fees to all levels of government in Canada, including more than $2.3 billion in 2024. These contributions help fund public services like healthcare, education, infrastructure and cultural programs.

TU’s Efforts to Elevate Health & Well-Being Augur Well

In a major move to strengthen its position in the global health and well-being sector, TELUS Corporation recently partnered with GTCR, a prominent private equity firm with deep expertise in healthcare, to support TELUS Health’s acquisition of Workplace Options.



The deal, valued at approximately C$500 million ($350 million) in cash, excluding about C$100 million ($70 million) in assumed debt, marks a pivotal step in TELUS Health’s journey to become a global leader in digital-first wellness solutions. Workplace Options, a well-established provider of integrated employee wellbeing services, operates in more than 200 countries and territories, and has a strong portfolio of innovative and scalable offerings.



TELUS Health saw strong growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 13% year over year, owing to acquisitions, strong Payvider and virtual pharmacy performance and growth in retirement and benefits services. Adjusted EBITDA rose 30%, driven by higher revenues, cost savings and synergies. Since buying LifeWorks in 2022, it has achieved $376 million in synergies and is on track to reach $427 million by the end of 2025. The company expects this momentum to continue through 2025 and beyond.

TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TELUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 1.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry’s decline of 1.5%.



