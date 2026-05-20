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TELUS To Invest C$14 Bln In Alberta Through 2030

May 20, 2026 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications company TELUS Corp. (TU) on Wednesday announced plans to invest more than C$14 billion in Alberta through 2030 to expand network infrastructure, strengthen Canada's AI capabilities and support economic growth.

The Alberta investment forms part of TELUS' broader C$66 billion nationwide infrastructure plan through 2030.

The company said the investment will support expansion of its PureFibre network, deployment of more than 45 new wireless towers in Alberta this year and upgrades at more than 400 wireless sites.

The company said its TELUS Sovereign AI Factory has been ranked as Canada's fastest and most powerful supercomputer by TOP500.

Since 2000, TELUS said it has invested C$65 billion in Alberta and about C$294 billion across Canada in technology and operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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