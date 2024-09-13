Telus International To Offer IPhone 16 Lineup

(RTTNews) - Telus International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) on Friday announced that the company would offer the newly launched iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max with pre-booking sessions starting on September 13.

Telus also supports eSIM Quick Transfer, which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation the company can digitally assign a user's eSIM directly to their iPhone.

Currently, Telus's stock is trading at $3.64, down 0.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

