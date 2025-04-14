TELUS Enhances Wellness With GameRx Launch: Will TU Stock Benefit?

TELUS Corporation TU recently unveiled a new initiative - GameRx- a science-backed wellness resource that uses the power of interactive games to help Canadians enhance their mental, emotional and physical well-being. The company, known for its connectivity and digital innovation, is investing in the positive impact of gaming on mental health and lifestyle. GameRx is projected to change perception and remove the stigma around video gaming.



TU’s key strength area is its robust infrastructure. With PureFibre Internet and an award-winning 5G network, it delivers the high-speed, reliable connectivity that gamers need to play without disruption.



TELUS, together with its health division TELUS Health, aims to highlight the healthy, positive and community-building aspects of gaming. Per a recent survey conducted by TELUS Gaming, more than one-third of Canadians use gaming to cope with life's challenges, and nearly half see it as a way to improve health and promote diversity, joy and connection.

Delving Deep Into TU’s Innovative GameRx

GameRx is an interactive online resource that curates video game recommendations based on specific wellness goals. When users visit the site, they can select a wellness area they’re interested in improving, such as stress relief, focus, loneliness, mobility, or memory. Based on their choice, the platform provides thoughtful recommendations for video games that are known to support those specific goals.



At launch, GameRx is available in English, with French-language support rolling out by the end of April 2025, ensuring that even more Canadians can benefit from this wellness-forward platform.



As the global gaming industry continues to evolve, TU is unlocking lucrative avenues by combining entertainment with health insights. The platform makes it easy to find wellness through play, irrespective of age and experience. This innovative initiative is likely to gain steady traction among the Canadian population, with the potential to improve the company’s revenue performance and share price movement.

TU’s Health Services Gain Momentum

Fueled by new business acquisitions in employee and family support programs, steady organic growth, higher virtual pharmacy sales and increased demand for health benefits management and retirement solutions, TU’s health services unit is posting strong growth in revenue year over year.



It has strengthened its position in digital health services by acquiring LifeWorks and expanded its customer experience and digital transformation offerings with the acquisition of Competence Call Center. Through LifeWorks, TELUS aims to enhance its TELUS Health products for global clients by leveraging synergies with TELUS International. Since the 2022 LifeWorks acquisition, TELUS has achieved $355 million in synergies—$294 million from cost savings and $61 million through cross-selling—and is on track to hit $427 million by the end of 2025.



In February 2025, TELUS Health and MetLife teamed up to add mental health support to New Hampshire’s Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) plan. Employees can now access TELUS Health’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, including assessments, therapist support and help with issues like anxiety and depression. This expands PFML benefits beyond paid leave and makes mental health care more accessible. The program also offers flexible cost-sharing for employers and employees.



Driven by long-term financial objectives, policies and guidelines, TU outlined its financial targets for 2025, expecting 2-4% growth in operating revenues and 3-5% in adjusted EBITDA for the TTech segment.

TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 7.4% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 4.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and CommScope Holding COMM. IDCC, COMM & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 33.3%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.



Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. The company currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions. It has a long-term growth expectation of 19.37%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.