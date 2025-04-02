Markets
TELUS Digital Partners With Zendesk To Enhance AI-Powered Customer Experience

April 02, 2025 — 03:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - TELUS Digital Experience (TIXT) Wednesday has announced a strategic collaboration with Zendesk to integrate AI-powered customer service solutions with global CXM expertise.

This partnership enables TELUS Digital's 78,000-member global team across 31 countries to enhance Zendesk's support solutions while incorporating Zendesk's CRM and CCaaS technologies into its own offerings. Additionally, TELUS Digital's GenAI platform, Fuel iX, will be accessible through the Zendesk marketplace, providing AI-driven customer support enhancements.

Zendesk's AI-powered service and contact center platform will now leverage TELUS Digital's global CX delivery and GenAI capabilities, creating a more connected and intelligent customer service experience. This integration allows organizations to optimize workforce management, streamline support operations, and improve real-time and asynchronous customer interactions.

Fuel iX enhances these capabilities by offering real-time agent assistance, response suggestions, and deep sentiment analysis, improving resolution times and customer experience. TELUS Digital recently demonstrated these efficiencies by reducing average handle time by 25% for an enterprise client within two weeks of deployment.

This partnership builds on TELUS Digital's existing relationship with Local Measure, a CCaaS provider that powers Zendesk's voice and messaging capabilities through Amazon Connect. In February 2025, Zendesk signed an agreement to acquire Local Measure, further strengthening its voice and AI solutions.

As a full-service implementation and support partner for Zendesk, TELUS Digital will manage onboarding, configuration, and ongoing platform optimization. The collaboration aims to drive continuous CX innovation by combining cutting-edge AI, automation, and human expertise to deliver seamless, scalable, and efficient customer experiences.

TIXT is currently trading at $2.695 or 0.9346% higher on the NYSE.

